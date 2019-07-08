POTRAZ has issued out a new consultation paper as they seek to review the DNS Framework for Zimbabwe and they are calling all interested parties to contribute.







POTRAZ intends to review the current Domain Name System (DNS) Framework for Zimbabwe. This is intended to address several weaknesses that have been identified to be inherent in the current framework. Everyone should participate. Download the paper here: https://t.co/0rGt0IVSIp — Potraz (@Potraz_zw) July 8, 2019

The consultation paper will focus on the following:







Current DNS Management Structure

DNS Policy

Challenges of the Current Model

DNS Case Studies

Proposed New Structure

You can download the CONSULTATION PAPER ON DOMAIN NAME SYSTEM (DNS) FRAMEWORK and .ZW ccTLD Management here.

If you want to participate, send your suggestions and contributions to the following email: the.regulator@potraz.gov.zw or inbox POTRAZ on their Facebook or Twitter pages.