POTRAZ has issued out a new consultation paper as they seek to review the DNS Framework for Zimbabwe and they are calling all interested parties to contribute.
The consultation paper will focus on the following:
- Current DNS Management Structure
- DNS Policy
- Challenges of the Current Model
- DNS Case Studies
- Proposed New Structure
You can download the CONSULTATION PAPER ON DOMAIN NAME SYSTEM (DNS) FRAMEWORK and .ZW ccTLD Management here.
If you want to participate, send your suggestions and contributions to the following email: the.regulator@potraz.gov.zw or inbox POTRAZ on their Facebook or Twitter pages.
