Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based comedian Q Dube says the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) are a good initiative which needs to be supported as it gives authenticity to artistes, especially those who would have been rewarded for their work.

Q Dube won the RoilBAA Outstanding Comedian Award ahead of Chik Aljoy and MaForty at the ceremony that was held last month.

The comedian, who won a Nama two years ago, said he was overwhelmed by winning the RoilBAA.

“Being nominated on its own was just the nod of approval I needed from home and the award was the perfect icing to the cake. A huge shout out to the comics I was nominated with – amazing acts they are and they deserve nothing but the best,” said Q Dube.

He said because of this win, more doors were opening for him in South Africa.

“They (RoilBAAs) are very necessary for Bulawayo artistes as they uplift us. On my part, the BAA I won is boosting my career as I’m being offered headlining spots here,” said Q Dube.

Commenting on the awards show, Q Dube said it was a well organised event which made him proud to be from Bulawayo.

“Apart from winning my most important achievement to date, the ceremony itself made me extremely proud to be from Bulawayo. From the fashion to the venue, sound, seating arrangements, security and stage, everything was spot on. I’m proud and honoured to have been part of this event,” he said.