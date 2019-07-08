As the world becomes increasingly digitally focused, we need to ensure that children are part of the digital conversation. The rise of Artificial Intelligence which is now being incorporated into robots is potentially both exciting and threatening to the workplace of the future.







This ever-changing backdrop means uncertainty, but possessing coding skills will protect kids against this. Thanks to SPROUT, local kids are being given a chance to learn to code. SPROUT has been undertaking such a noble task since last year and since then hundreds of kids have been equipped with coding skills.

I must say I was quite impressed with what SPROUT is doing as I interacted with current students and student-turned teachers who were telling me that they started coding without even a bit of knowledge of how coding is done. But now they are hungry to learn and explore more about coding.







Unfortunately, the ongoing load shedding was one of their biggest challenges to conduct lessons. Fortunately, with the patronage of the Australian Embassy, last week SPROUT launched their first solar-powered computer lab in Dzivarasekwa. Here are some pictures that I took during the launch:

About SPROUT

You must be thinking that you’d need to reach deep down your pockets to get your child enrolled with SPROUT. But surprise surprise, SPROUT doesn’t ask for your money- SPROUT is a non-profit organisation so profit is not their motive. Rather, your kid just has to present herself/himself at a SPROUT office and register (provided the classes aren’t full). And don’t worry, SPROUT’s coding lessons don’t interfere with your child’s school classes. Sprout’s lessons are done after school.

As I’ve just said, SPROUT doesn’t require you to pay anything for your kid but if you want to part of SPROUT’s cause, you can donate. And I liked the idea that SPROUT is just not living on handouts from benefactors like the Australian embassy but its also generating some money for itself by building websites for other organisations. They actually created a website for an American company. Since they are a non-profit organisation, I’m pretty sure that their rates undercut the competition.

The brains behind SPROUT

Peter Kazickas is the brains behind SPROUT. His urge to found the organisation was ignited when he saw some kids coding in Lithuania back in 2016. Here’s the full story: