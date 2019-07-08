Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has appealed to local businesses to support the Government’s economic realignment measures through implementing a fair pricing model to avoid causing unnecessary suffering of the people.

In a speech read on his behalf by Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Abednico Ncube during the official opening of the Beitbridge Business Expo, Cde Mohadi said businesses should stop fleecing consumers through charging exorbitant prices.

“We are pleading with businesses to ensure fair pricing of goods and services. The exploitative pricing we are witnessing at some shops and supermarkets here should stop forthwith,” said VP Mohadi.

He said what businesses should appreciate is that they can only thrive when there are consumers of their goods and services.

Cde Mohadi said prices charged by businesses should be affordable to the majority of consumers.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the days of those who are overpricing goods are numbered and that does not spare those people in our town who have turned against the very community that supports them”, said VP Mohadi.

He said it was important for people to work together in ensuring that the economy recovers.

Vice President Mohadi said the Government was ready to support and engage businesses on a number of cross cutting issues.

He said now that the country was using local currency, it was prudent for businesses to shun exploitative prices.

“We know those businesses and like the President said, we will deal with you because you undertook to serve the people and not to milk them. Can anyone explain why beverages from our local manufacturers are so expensive here in Beitbridge where we have depots?

“Shops have a duty to protect consumers who must not be punished for their loyalty. Now that we are using local currency following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019, we urge businesses to shun exploitative prices,” said Vice President Mohadi.

Meanwhile, Cde Mohadi said Beitbridge town was poised for growth with the border modernisation programme taking shape.

In addition, he said the town will benefit by having a modern border post, a fire station, and a water reservoir on Mawale hill for improved water supply, an additional sewer pond and a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) village.

The Vice President said the modernisation programme will attract more investments to the town thereby improving the quality of life of the border town’s residents. “I would like to salute the exhibitors at this Business Expo for their commitment to growing our economy,” he said.

The business initiative, which seeks to market the border town as an investment destination, attracted 50 corporates and Small to Medium Enterprises from across the country and South Africa. “Beitbridge has a lot of investment opportunities considering its strategic location as a logistics hub for Zimbabwe and the Sadc region,” said VP Mohadi.