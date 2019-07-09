Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RED-HOT Chicken Inn FC striker Clive Augusto dominated his team’s man-of-the-match and Player of the Month awards, taking home $5 800 at a ceremony held at one of the club sponsors’ fast-foods outlets in Bulawayo yesterday.

The striker, who joined the club at the beginning of the season from Ngezi Platinum Stars, won four man-of-the-match awards out of 13 games that have been played so far in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Each man-of-the-match award, sponsored by Chicken Inn’s partners Zibuko Capital, had a prize money of $200.

Augusto, the leading PSL scorer with 13 goals from 13 games, won the man-of-the-match awards for games against ZPC Kariba, Dynamos, Chapungu and Caps United.

The Gamecocks’ most prized asset’s sparkling form was also recognised by his teammates, who voted him the players’ player of the month for April, May and June. For each of these accolades, the award sponsored by Bonvie had a prize money of $1 000.

He got an additional $2 000 for being voted the Black Shark Player of the Month for April and May.

“I want to thank the club for giving me an opportunity to be part of this great team, the technical team that persuaded me to join Chicken Inn, the sponsors for keeping us motivated and obviously my teammates because without them I wouldn’t have won these awards. I’m grateful to everyone involved and above all to God who has been merciful. Hopefully, I’ll continue to help the team get positive results,” said Augusto, who has attracted interest from South African clubs.

Other winners were midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, who bagged the Black Shark June Player of the Month accolade as well as man-of-the-match award for the game against Ngezi.

Marlvin Gaki won two man-of-the-match awards, with Valentine Kadonzvo, Guide Goddard, Moses Jackson and Donovan Bernard also rewarded for sterling performances in some matches. – @ZililoR