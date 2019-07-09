Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public to be wary of criminals who are targeting car batteries in the capital.

Although statistics could not be made available yesterday, The Herald understands the batteries are sold to unscrupulous car dealers and home-owners who are using them as a source of power.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the increase in such cases.

“Criminals are targeting car batteries,” he said.

“In some cases, the accused persons smash car windows in order to open car bonnets where they steal the car batteries. We are urging members of the public to employ adequate security measures to secure their cars, especially at night.”

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said it was investigating a number of cases where motorists have lost their vehicles.

In a statement, CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho advised motorists to install alarm systems, tracking devices and anti-hijack systems.