Take a look at how much you will be charged when you use your Stanbic Bank Foreign Currency Account (FCA).







Service Charge Monthly maintenance fee N/A Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch) 1.25% of the value ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM) 1% of the value Soiled notes deposit N/A Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement N/A Telegraphic transfer 1% Min $25.00 Max $150.00 or equivalent in the currency of transfer RTGS transfer USD $5 Bank Statement request USD $0.50

N.B: the document I received from Stanbic didn’t explicitly state if there’s a monthly maintenance fee for FCA’s but I have asked them and I will update the article when they get back to me.