Take a look at how much you will be charged when you use your Stanbic Bank Foreign Currency Account (FCA).
|Service
|Charge
|Monthly maintenance fee
|N/A
|Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch)
|1.25% of the value
|ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM)
|1% of the value
|Soiled notes deposit
|N/A
|Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement
|N/A
|Telegraphic transfer
|1% Min $25.00 Max $150.00 or equivalent in the currency of transfer
|RTGS transfer
|USD $5
|Bank Statement request
|USD $0.50
N.B: the document I received from Stanbic didn’t explicitly state if there’s a monthly maintenance fee for FCA’s but I have asked them and I will update the article when they get back to me.
