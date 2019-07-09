Mashudu Netsianda , Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of three men from Kwekwe who allegedly masqueraded as officers of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) sent by President Mnangagwa to take over a mine in Shangani has been rescheduled for July 26.

Gostaff Gomo (37), Isaac Makore (37) and Tichaona Chinosengwa (35) yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing charges of impersonating a public officer in violation of section 179 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The three accused persons, who are being represented by Mr Bosswell Chideme of Mavhunga and Associates, are out of custody on $100 bail each.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on March 5 this year, the accused persons drove to Tobo Mining Syndicate in Shangani, Matabeleland South province in a Zanu-PF vehicle from Zhombe Constituency.

On arrival they allegedly confronted the owner of the mine, Ms Priscilla Ncube and introduced themselves as CIO officers purportedly sent by President Mnangagwa to take over the mine.

“The accused persons threatened the complainant with unspecified action insisting that she must vacate the mine to allow them to take over the operations,” said Mr Mageza.

Meanwhile, the trial of a Zanu-PF youth member from Bulawayo, who also allegedly used President Mnangagwa’s name to extort US$12 000 from the same woman, was also postponed to the same date by Mr Mkhwananzi.

Blessed Mushando (27) was arrested during a dawn raid at his place of residence in the Central Business District in a joint operation by members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) from Harare and Bulawayo.

He is facing extortion charges and is out of custody on $300 bail.

Mushando is accused of duping the woman of US$12 000 after he allegedly told her that he was linked to President Mnangagwa and could liaise with his office to secure her mining interests.

Mr Mageza said on March 24 this year, Mushando allegedly drove a Zanu-PF branded vehicle to Shangani, where he met the complainant, Ms Ncube.

It is alleged that he misrepresented himself, telling Ms Ncube that she should pay US$12 000 to President Mnangagwa for her to secure the mine.

“Mushando extorted the complainant of US$2 000 after telling her that he had the capacity to assist her in securing the mine.

He told her that the mine had been targeted by the President’s Office in turning around the economy, as it was rich in gold.

Mushando was allegedly given the money by one Dumisani Ndlovu on behalf of Ms Ncube,” said the prosecutor.

On 26 March Mushando allegedly contacted Ms Ncube while he was in Harare telling her that she needed to pay the balance to conclude the deal.

Ms Ncube allegedly paid the US$10 000 with the hope that the mine would indeed be secured.

After realising that she had been duped as the mine had been taken by someone else, Ms Ncube made a police report leading to Mushando’s arrest.—@mashnets