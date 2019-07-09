Cloud Fusire, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE rising sprinter Ngoni Makusha was the toast of the Zimbabwe team after he scooped two gold medals at the just-ended Confederation of African Athletics Southern Region Senior Championships in Mauritius at the weekend.

The two-day event attracted 11 Southern African regional countries that include South Africa, Botswana, Seychelles, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe was represented by promising sprinter Makusha, Tatenda Tsumba, Yvonne Thomas, Takunda Kadenga, Tinashe Chiyudu, and Munyaradzi Augustine Chadenga.

Makusha sent a bold message on the opening day of the event when he scooped his first gold medal in the 100m event in 10.33 seconds ahead of Jonathan Bardotter from the host country who finished second to claim silver in 10.37 seconds while Dylan Sicobo of the Seychelles walked away with a bronze medal.

He went on to win his second gold medal in the 200m event when he powered to a personal best time of 20.83 seconds ahead of South African Ashley Hlongwane who came second in 21.11 seconds and Leaname Maotoanong from Botswana who claimed bronze in 21.12 seconds.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, Zimbabwe, led by Kadenga and Chiyudu, proved to be a force to reckon with when they won a bronze medal in 42.16 seconds behind Mauritius who were first to cross the finish line in 40.75seconds seconds followed by Botswana in 41.01 seconds.

Tsumba also managed to register his personal best time in the 100m when he finished fourth in 21.19 seconds behind his compatriot Makusha who scooped a gold medal in this event.

Chadenga also did not disappoint in the high jump category as he walked away with a bronze medal behind Tshwanelo Aebobe of Botswana.

Zimbabwe finished fourth overall with two gold and two bronze medals behind the champions Botswana with 10 gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

South Africa came third with six gold, two silver and one bronze and shared the same position with the hosts Mauritius who won four gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.