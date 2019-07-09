Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THIS year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon will certainly go down in the history of the resort town as one of the most fun-filled events the town has hosted.

As runners, who in the end added up to 3 518 from 43 countries, prepared for the annual marathon, fun makers were busy setting the decks for pre-and after-parties around town.

The weekend got a shot on Saturday with Ecocash’s Chaka-Chaya/ Ziyawa kuEcoCash 2nd draw which featured a performance by Zimdancehall sensation Winky D and Iyasa at Invuvu Bar arena.

The show started at 3PM and ended at 6PM with scores of fans drawn from a cross section of the fun-starved Victoria Falls community.

Some travelled all the way from Hwange for the event and both acts did not disappoint as fans danced all the way.

Organisers of the event, who also sponsored the marathon, deliberately made sure the event coincided with the marathon in order to attract more diverse crowds. It worked well for them as indeed, it became a precursor to an eventful marathon day.

Sunday, naturally a church day, was turned into a sports and dance day with after parties lined up across town.

Breeze FM’s DJ JVan warmed off the somewhat chilly weather from people’s bodies with a perfect selection of music when he, with the help of his colleagues, hosted the marathoners at the starting point near Zimpost Car Park between 6AM and 9.30PM.

At the end point at the Farm School, DJ JVan rocked the runners again. He said the weekend was perfect for Vic Falls.

“Being a small town, it’s always nice that when there are visitors, we have such events where we get to showcase our talent,” he said.

From the Farm School, attention shifted to Shoestrings where DJ JVan was joined by DJ Spevar, DJ Fatso and DJ Links for an after party organised by the Mapopoma Festival crew.

The show, which was one of the many acts lined up as a build up to the Mapopoma Festival, ended at midnight.— @ncubeleon