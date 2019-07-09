Johannesburg — This year, the team at DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival have outdone themselves by adding even more flavour and a world-class line-up to celebrate Heritage Weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 21 and 22 September.

International megastars Raphael Saadiq, Corinne Bailey Rae, Tiwa Savage and a host of artists from Kalawa Jazmee Records (to be announced) will perform live on the Delicious Main Stage in what is being tipped as the biggest DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival to date.

If you need a living definition of delicious music, look no further than Corinne Bailey Rae who is consistent proof of that. The singer was the fourth female artist in British history to have her first album debut at number one. Corinne Bailey Rae has scooped two Grammy Awards, and her soulful songs feature in many TV series and films. With a virtually bottomless history of collaborations, tours, performances, and recordings with other major international artists, Corinne is an inspiration both as a philanthropist and as a musician. She will be one of the main acts on Saturday, 21 September at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. Joining Corinne Bailey Rae on the Delicious Main Stage is none other than Africa’s shining star, Tiwa Savage. Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Tiwa Savage has taken the world by storm and will give an all African excellence at DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

Known for some of our favourite tunes Lova Lova, All Over, and Ma Lo featuring Wizkid & Spellz, you should polish up your afro-beat dance moves and wear your favourite kicks because second of her on the breathtaking stage will be a wololo.

On Saturday, 21 September festival goers will celebrate 25 years of Kalawa Jazmee Records on the Delicious Main Stage. This record label has not only defined culture these last 25 years, but its music and artists have played an integral role in each of our South African lives. South African’s always knew what time it is with Boom Shaka, and they boldly told abuti to “bula boot” with Thebe. There are memories of Uhuru, Mafikizolo, Brothers of Peace, and so many more of the Kalawa Jazmee Records’ artists ingrained in the identity held as a nation, and as individuals.

Other carefully handpicked performances on the Delicious Main Stage on Saturday, 21 September are the Ralf Gum All-Stars featuring Monique Bingham, Mafikizolo, Kafele Bandele, Portia Monique, Ayanda Jiya, Bongi Mvuyana, Joseph Junior, and Nivalito.

The Sunday Delicious Main Stage line-up will include Ralf Gum All-Stars, the Suited smash-hit singer Shekinah, the ever graceful Lira, and Tortured Soul featuring Lisa Shaw will bring us to our feet with their hits Don’t Hold Me Down and Enjoy It Now.

Headlining the show on Sunday 22 September is the phenomenal artist with a deep contemporary creative vision – the epic singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Raphael Saadiq. With an impeccable past of multi-faceted creation and soul-evolution, this hugely gifted musician will no doubt pull on your heartstrings.

He has received many well-deserved awards, not to mention three Grammys. Raphael has collaborated with the likes of Macy Gray, the late Whitney Houston, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Joss Stone, Lionel Richie, Mary J. Blige and many more. As an innovative artistic powerhouse, he was even included in Time Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2012.

This August, Raphael is dropping his first solo album in eight years, and it promises to bring even more magic to our ears. He has also announced that “Tony! Toni! Tone!” will be reuniting to bring our favourite hits to stages around the world! This man is a pure artistic soul who never fails to impress and promises an immersive live performance that’ll usher you into your Heritage Day.

TICKETS FOR THE EVENT:

Ticket prices range from R550 for a Delicious Early Bird General Access Day Pass, to R4370 for the Ambassador Luxury Suite, allowing you access into different areas of the festival grounds.

The Delicious Early Bird General Access Pass:

R550 per person per day

R900 per person for a weekend pass (Saturday & Sunday)Includes the following: See over 20 acclaimed local and international talent over the event day on the 3 official stages: The Delicious Main Stage, Delicious Dance Arena, and the NEW Delicious Food Stage.

NO PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 18 WILL BE PERMITTED INTO AREAS THAT SERVE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES.

Persons under the age of 3 enter for free.

The Delicious Lounge:

R1550 per person per day.

R2880 per person for a weekend pass (Saturday & Sunday) Includes the following: 10 hours of music, food, and entertainment with the added benefit of covered seating and sight of the Delicious Main Stage from the VIP Hospitality Terrace.

Access the private VIP cash bar within the unit and the designated private VIP toilets.

NO PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 18 WILL BE PERMITTED INTO THE VIP LOUNGE.

The Ambassador Luxury Suite R4370 per person per day R7820 per person full weekend includes the following:Rub shoulders with the stars and esteemed guests at the festival’s premium hospitality unit hosted by Lorna Maseko and Kenzhero. With your food, drink (excluding premium spirits), and entertainment sorted, you needn’t want for anything on the event day. Enjoy a VIP experience done right with VIP Parking, covered lounge and patio seating areas, Private VIP Toilets, and unrivaled views of the Delicious Main Stage.

NO PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 18 WILL BE PERMITTED INTO THE VIP LOUNGE.

