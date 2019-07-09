Since the cost of mobile, home and office internet has been drastically rising over the past few months, you may have found yourself cutting of some of your more data-consuming tendencies when using your devices. Services like Netflix and Spotify might have taken a hit.







If that’s the case, you can rejoice since Spotify has now launched a Lite app for the data-conscious users out there.

The new app will also be welcomed by those with storage woes as it comes in at 10MB only. Most standard features found in the full Spotify application will be available on the Lite app, which is meant for developing countries with budget devices, weaker connections and more expensive internet data







The application doesn’t seem to available on the Zimbabwean Google Play Store, so you may have to download outside the Play Store.

Download Spotify Lite from APKPure

Also read the following if you’re interested in Lite apps:

Also read, What is so great about Spotify, the music streaming service. Is it that popular locally?