Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTHERN Region Division One League title hopefuls Talen Vision blew an opportunity to go level with log leaders Bulawayo City after playing to a 0-0 draw against Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

With City on 28 points after 12 games on a bye, Vision went for the Victoria Falls trip trailing City by three points with a game in hand, and found the going tough as Rovers threw spanners into their works to force a draw.

While Vision were left cursing for failing to garner maximum points, Rovers celebrated their new found form that has seen them stretching their unbeaten run to four games and steadily move out of the relegation zone, as they now sit in 10th place with 12 points off 12 games.

Rovers’ Gift Lunga Jnr heaped praises on his charges, saying they need to work hard to further steer away from the relegation waters.

“Four weeks ago we anchored the table, but the recent change of fortunes has seen us steadily rising up the log. Big up to the boys who have been working hard and keep on working hard to try and change the fortunes of the team. Things had been tough for us, but I’m happy that we’re getting the results that we want and it’s all about teamwork,” said Lunga. “Talen Vision gave us a good run. We would have wanted to win, but you know in football there are three results and I feel the point we got is better than nothing,” he said.

Plumtree-based Mainline heaved a huge sigh of relief after bringing their seven-match winless streak to a halt by beating Ajax Hotspurs 2-1 in Bulawayo. Mainline last registered a win in April when they overcame Toronto 5-0. The weekend win saw Mainline moving three points up the table from last position to 12th.

The biggest winners of the weekend were army side Indlovu Iyanyathela, who clobbered Toronto 7-0.

Southern Region Division 1 results

Saturday: Moto Moto 1-0 Binga Pirates, Ajax Hotspurs 1-2 Mainline, ZPC Hwange 0-0 Arenel Movers, Indlovu Iyanyathela 7-0 Toronto, Casmyn 1-2 Bosso 90, Mosi Rovers 0-0 Talen Vision, Makomo 1-1 CIWU, Bulawayo City on Bye

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 12 8 4 0 26 3 23 28

Talen Vision 12 7 5 0 16 3 13 26

CIWU 13 6 4 3 18 1 1 7 22

Makomo 13 5 6 2 17 9 8 21

ZPC Hwange 12 6 3 3 12 7 5 21

Bosso 90 12 5 5 2 18 14 4 20

Binga Pirates 12 5 3 4 12 11 1 18

Indlovu Iyanyathela 12 4 5 3 13 4 9 17

Moto Moto 12 4 3 5 10 16 -6 15

Mosi Rovers 12 3 3 6 7 16 -9 12

Ajax Hotspurs 12 3 2 7 14 21 -7 11

Mainline FC 12 2 3 7 11 16 -5 9

Casmyn 12 2 3 7 8 16 -8 9

Arenel Movers 12 1 5 6 9 21 -12 8

Toronto 12 2 2 8 10 33 -23 8

– @ZililoR