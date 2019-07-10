Fans of modded WhatsApp apps are one hell of a resilient group of WhatsApp users. From the fans the I know, even if they have been banned more than once by using apps like GB WhatsApp, they still reinstall them after the ban ends.







Speaking of banning, they are several modded WhatsApp apps that have recently come out that claim to have a feature called Antiban that prevents users from being banned.

To the dissapointment of some, the modded haven’t lived up to their billing as people still get banned after installing apps with the Antiban feature. But other few people claim that the Antiban feature work for certain time. If you crave using modded WhatsApp apps and willing to try out the feature, here are some apps you can download:







WhatsApp Plus

Download here

GB WhatsApp

Download here

YoWhatsApp

Download here

FMWhatsApp

Download here

OG WhatsApp

Download here