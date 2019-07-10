Shumba Money is a local fintech company that’s looking for a Bureau De Change Officer who will work Harare.







Job Description

• Handling all foreign exchange transactions, cash, cheques, and foreign currencies.

• Matching demand and supply of foreign exchange to maintain the required foreign exchange and deposits with the bank.

• Carrying out accurate forex exchange transactions settlement with all procedural formalities and documentations.

• Buying and selling, ensuring to upsell at all times.

• Providing exceptional customer service and building rapport with clients.

• Working to sales targets.

• Handling Money transfers with approved Agents.

• Handling large amounts of cash.

• Dealing with all foreign exchange enquiries and ordering currency.

• Balancing and banking at the end of the day.

• Maintain proper records of all transactions.

• Report suspicious Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism activities to superiors.

• Preparing Daily reports.

Requirements of The Job

• A minimum of a Degree in Banking and Finance.

• At least 3 Years’ experience in banking and bureau de change operations.

• Knowledge of Computers, PASTEL and Microsoft Office functions management.

• Strong analytical skills with capacities to produce effective Foreign Exchange Sales

• Excellent Customer Services communication and negotiating skills.

• Good business acumen, trading strategies and tactics.







PLEASE EMAIL RESUME TO hr@shumbamoney.com