Shumba Money is a local fintech company that’s looking for a Bureau De Change Officer who will work Harare.
Job Description
• Handling all foreign exchange transactions, cash, cheques, and foreign currencies.
• Matching demand and supply of foreign exchange to maintain the required foreign exchange and deposits with the bank.
• Carrying out accurate forex exchange transactions settlement with all procedural formalities and documentations.
• Buying and selling, ensuring to upsell at all times.
• Providing exceptional customer service and building rapport with clients.
• Working to sales targets.
• Handling Money transfers with approved Agents.
• Handling large amounts of cash.
• Dealing with all foreign exchange enquiries and ordering currency.
• Balancing and banking at the end of the day.
• Maintain proper records of all transactions.
• Report suspicious Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism activities to superiors.
• Preparing Daily reports.
Requirements of The Job
• A minimum of a Degree in Banking and Finance.
• At least 3 Years’ experience in banking and bureau de change operations.
• Knowledge of Computers, PASTEL and Microsoft Office functions management.
• Strong analytical skills with capacities to produce effective Foreign Exchange Sales
• Excellent Customer Services communication and negotiating skills.
• Good business acumen, trading strategies and tactics.
PLEASE EMAIL RESUME TO hr@shumbamoney.com
