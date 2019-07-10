Bongani Ndlovu , Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO province will host the National Schools Annual Science, Sports and Arts Festival (NASSAF) at White City Stadium in September.

This was revealed by Bulawayo Provincial Educational director Olica Kaira during a press briefing where they were seeking sponsorship for The provincial festival that will end tomorrow will be held at schools around the city.

Activities will be based on the new curriculum which embraces sport, science, arts and culture – key components in the education sector.

The curriculum is also an attempt to equip learners with both academic knowledge as well as vocational skills.

Kaira said the national event will be held from September 16 to 21 after last year’s festival was cancelled due to the cholera outbreak.

She said as a province, they were pleased to be hosting both the provincial and national festival.

“As Bulawayo, we’re very proud that we’re going to be hosting the National Schools Annual Science, Sports and Arts Festival at White City

Stadium. Last year, we were supposed to host the festival, but there was a cholera outbreak in the country and the ministry said we should cancel.

“We’re hoping and praying that there’s no cholera outbreak this year as Bulawayo is raring to host the national event.”

NASSAF is a culmination of school, cluster, district and provincial level festivals whose objective is to develop and nurture talent at school level.

“We want to move from the academia type of jobs.

There’s no learner that has no talent and there’s no learner who’s not capable to prove themselves.

“Everyone is gifted. Children are nurtured and channelled according to their expertise,” said Kaira.