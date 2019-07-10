Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cricket interim committee has appointed Vincent Hogg as interim managing director of ZC with immediate effect.

Hogg is former national team player and was managing director of ZC for two years up to 2002.

The decision to appoint Hogg was reached at the interim committee’s board meeting held on July 4, 2019, and also comes at a time the International Cricket Council has invited the ZC interim committee to attend its meeting set for July 18 in the United Kingdom.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience in cricket and general corporation administration. The International Cricket Council has indicated that the interim committee may attend the ICC meeting set for July 18, 2019, for the purposes of making representation to the ICC Board before Zimbabwe’s membership status is decided upon,” read a statement from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Last week a High Court judge dismissed with costs an urgent application by the suspended Tavengwa Mukuhlani board seeking to have the SRC decision to suspend them overturned.

“One of the reasons for the dismissal was that there had been material non-disclosure by Tavengwa Mukhuhlani and the other suspended Zimbabwe Cricket directors in their court papers,” said the SRC in a statement.

The suspended board had sought an order inter-alia, from the High Court that;

1. The Honourable Court hereby suspends the operation of the SRC’s directive dated 19th June, 2019 suspending Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Givemore Makoni and others from the Zimbabwe Cricket Board.

2. That the David Ellman-Brown interim committee appointed by the SRC is interdicted from conducting any of the affairs of Zimbabwe Cricket or otherwise holding out as Zimbabwe Cricket Board.

3. That Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Givemore Makoni and the other suspended directors are entitled to operate as Zimbabwe Cricket Board’s directors.

The Mukuhlani-led board was suspended after it ignored an order from the SRC not to go ahead with its elective congress that was held in the resort town of Victoria Falls.