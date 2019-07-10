Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 34-year-old Harare man appeared in court on Tuesday on allegations of stealing a motor vehicle from a fuel queue in Harare’s Central Business District.

Brian Sixpence appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko on theft of a motor vehicle charge. He was remanded in custody to July 23.

It is alleged on May 20, the complainant parked his motor vehicle in a fuel queue at Zuva Service Station, Montagu Shopping Centre, Harare.

The court heard that the complainant left the keys in the ignition and walked to the front of the queue to check on its movement. Sixpence allegedly got into the complainant’s car and drove away.

More to follow…