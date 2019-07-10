Crime Reporter

The MDC-Alliance deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala who was arrested Monday on allegations of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government is expected to appear in court tomorrow in Bikita.

Sikhala was today taken to Bikita by the police, where he will appear before a Magistrates’ Court, contrary to reports that he was missing.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services confirmed the developments.

“We have noted Media Reports alleging that Hon Sikhala is missing. Those reports are inaccurate. The courts have directed that his case should be tried in Bikita. Hon Sikhala is being transported by the police to Bikita where the alleged crime was committed.”

Addressing a rally in Bikita over the weekend, Sikhala said his party would overthrow the Government before 2023.

“We are a committed leadership that will give Zanu-PF headaches and (Amos) Chibaya was not lying or joking about the war and fight we are going to take to the doorstep of Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are going to overthrow him before 2023, that is not a joke,” he said.

Sikhala was arrested for contravening Section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

On Monday, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said the undermining of a legitimate authority was a serious crime.

