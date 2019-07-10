KAIZER Chiefs star Khama Billiat is a target for one of Morocco’s most successful clubs.

According to Maghribfoot.com, Raja Casablanca are determined to have Billiat on board after technical director Fathi Jamal watched the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker in action for Zimbabwe during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Jamal has apparently become a fan of Billiat and wants the player to replace Zakaria Hadraf, who has left Raja for Saudi Arabia.

KickOff.com reported at the weekend that Billiat has attracted interest from North Africa, as confirmed by his agent Mike Ngobeni.

In the article, Ngobeni said: “Of course all the big clubs in Egypt wish to have him still. I’m overwhelmed with phone calls from Morocco, Tunisia also. I told them they must contact Kaizer Chiefs, he is not a free player, he is employed,” he told KickOff.com.

“The boy was at Afcon and he did very well although the team was eliminated early. But yes I’m seized with phone calls you know, I’m seized with phone calls . . . Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia . . . Casablanca and all those clubs, they did contact me, but at the end of the day from my side I can’t say anything because they must talk to Chiefs.”

Billiat still has two years left on his contract with Amakhosi and would not come cheap if Chiefs were to consider selling him. — KickOff