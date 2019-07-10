Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MPOPOMA High have set their sights on going beyond the group stages in the country’s premier secondary schools football tournament, the COPA Coca-Cola national finals, which start tomorrow and end on Sunday in Kadoma.

Mpopoma successfully defended their provincial title, as their boys’ and girls’ Under-15 teams marched to the national finals for a second consecutive year.

James Rugwevere, Mpopoma’s sports director, declared that his teams were ready for the games and were aiming to win one of the titles.

“At last year’s edition, our girls lost in the final and this time around we feel we’ve prepared enough to return with the girls’ title. For the boys, making it beyond the group stages and taking it from there is our plan. We want to make Bulawayo proud and take our dominance to national level,” said Rugwevere.

In the girls’ team, Mpopoma will bank on goalkeeper Androllar Munkuli, central defender Shane Ndlovu, left winger Marikosi Priscilla, right winger Patience Ndlovu and striker Thando Sibanda.

Phakamisa Mpofu, who plays for Biya and Friends Academy, forward Shingi Chimoyo, Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder William Magasa, Talen Vision defender Lwandile Ncube and midfielder Blessing Muvuti are expected to carry Mpopoma through in the boys’ category.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland South, whose representatives Tongwe of Beitbridge (boys) and Insiza’s Nkankezi (girls) will also be hoping to leave a lasting impression in Kadoma.

“We have been working hard and this is the first time for our boys’ team to be in the national finals. The girls went beyond the group stages in 2017 and we want to emulate them or even do better,” said Emmanuel Ramakgapola, the Tongwe coach.

COPA Coca-Cola 2019 finalists

Boys

Group

A: Tongwe (Matabeleland South), Rujeko (Mashonaland Central), Vimbai (Mashonaland West)

Group

B: Hippo Valley (Masvingo), Chapwanya (Manicaland), Prince Edward (Harare)

Group

C: Rimuka 2 (Host School), Somvubu (Matabeleland North), Mpopoma (Bulawayo)

Group

D: Pamushana High School (defending champions), Rusununguko (Mashonaland East), Guinea Fowl (Midlands)

Girls

Group

A: Rimuka 2 (Mashonaland West), Chinyenyetu (Midlands), Nkankezi (Matabeleland South)

Group

B: Gotora (Manicaland), Chipindura (Mashonaland Central), Mucheke (Mashonaland East)

Group

C: Jameson (Host), Mpopoma (Bulawayo),Dzivarasekwa 2 (Harare)

Group

D: Mwenezi (Masvingo), Nyamauru High School (defending champions), Matabeleland North (Tohwe) — @ZililoR