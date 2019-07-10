Showbiz Correspondent

THE Miss Mines Zimbabwe 2019 pageant will be held in Bulawayo next Friday with 18 beauties drawn from the country’s four corners ready to strut their stuff on stage.

Now in its second edition, Miss Mines will run concurrently with Mine Entra and will close off the mining trade event at a city hotel.

Director of Harare-based Simuka Modelling Agency, Nomusa Mpofu, who is organising the event, said preparations were going on well with the models expected to check in for boot camp next Monday.

During the boot camp to be held in Filabusi, the beauty queens will visit hospitals there among other activities.

“The contestants will have their camp in Filabusi and they’ll visit local hospitals, specifically labour wards to hand over donations from the pageant,” said Mpofu.

She said the pageant was introduced to promote rural girls from mining areas.

“Miss Mines’ main objective is to empower marginalised girls from mining areas through the contest. We want them to use the pageant as a stepping stone to more programmes to be organised for them,” said Mpofu.