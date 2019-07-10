Cape Town — Bangladesh have reached an agreement with head coach Steve Rhodes to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Despite Bangladesh having significantly enhanced their reputation in the World Cup, the Tigers’ executives have made the decision to terminate Rhodes’ contract.

The former England wicketkeeper coach initially signed a two-year contract with Bangladeshi cricket in July 2018, which would have seen him through to the T20 World Cup next year.

But now Nizamuddin Chowdhury, chief executive of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has revealed that there was a clause in his contract which allowed the Tigers to reassess the situation.

“We can call it a mutual separation. We are implementing it from now onwards and that means he is not available with us from the tour of Sri Lanka,” Chowdury said.

“It’s not like we are sacking him. We had a clause that stated that we can assess our respective positions after this World Cup though he had the contract until the next World Twenty20.”

It means that Bangladesh will need to find a new head coach before their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka kicks off later this month. — Sport24.