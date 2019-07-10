AFTER being locked in a dispute for three weeks over DJ Fresh’s “foul language” on air that resulted in him being yanked off air, the SABC has released a statement confirming that his contract has been terminated.

DJ Fresh had appeared on the 24-hour TV channel Newzroom Afrika on their morning show, alongside hosts Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugu Mhlungu.

Fresh, who steered Metro FM’s Fresh Breakfast show, appeared on the new news channel’s Breaking Dawn show discussing current affairs.

On Tuesday, SABC released a statement explaining that they have decided to let the DJ go following “unsuccessful engagements” and DJ

Fresh’s conduct bringing the broadcaster into “disrepute”.

This was after a complaint was lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the Zulu swear word “msunery” in response to a listener on air.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that it has terminated the contract of Mr Thato Sikwane also known as DJ Fresh, with immediate effect.

The termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC Radio Management and Mr Thato Sikwane, subsequent to his usage of offensive language on-air, resulting in the SABC being found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA’s Code of Conduct.

“In addition, his conduct brought the SABC into disrepute,” reads part of the statement.

Fresh was allegedly afforded an opportunity to remedy his contractual breaches and the SABC said he failed and/or refused to do so.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, DJ Fresh said he offered to apologise two weeks ago, but also did not know when he would return.

Even though there isn’t anything solid on whether the DJ will find a new home on the relatively new channel, one of the founders of the channel Thabile Ngwato offered him a slot on Twitter.

Euphonik took to social media to offer DJ Fresh support and encouragement.

In a Twitter post addressed to Fresh, Euphonik said Fresh’s enemies were trying to break him down, but would not win. “They think they’re breaking you down, but don’t realise they’re only making you stronger,” he wrote.

Euphonik was joined by hundreds of fans who offered their support to Fresh.

The radio DJ was grateful for the messages but also warned those who had “exposed” those allegedly to blame for the fiasco to “rise above cyber-bullying and ‘lynchings’. – TimesLive/IOL