Xiaomi is fast becoming an extremely popular brand globally. The company has always been quite popular in China and India but it seems the number of people looking to have their phones is growing.







The Redmi Note 7 which was announced back in January has been selling quite well. In fact, Xiaomi has managed to sell 15 million units of the popular device, globally showing just how popular the brand is becoming.

Once you consider that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is a budget phone that packs a lot of the features you would get from a more premium phone but with a budget price, it’s no surprise the phone is popular. The phone has a metal and glass design, 6GB of RAM, 48Mp camera and a huge battery amongst some of its more notable features which makes it quite the attraction.







