Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Melusi “Mabaleka” Sibanda is reportedly on the verge of dumping the Bulawayo giants in frustration barely two months after his assistant Gift Lunga Jnr left the club for greener pastures.

Sibanda, a former Highlanders midfielder with a number of championship medals, has been at the helm of the developmental side for a number of years now and helped produce players that went on to play first team football for Bosso and other PSL clubs.

According to well-placed sources, Sibanda has confided to close pals that he wants out of Bosso after “being continuously frustrated and disrespected by some members of the secretariat”.

“It’s true that Mabaleka wants to leave Bosso 90. He is not happy over a number of things, which despite trying to have them solved, has been met with resistance. I understand he is likely going to head an upcoming academy which is being set up by a South African-based businessman.

“Interestingly this guy (South African businessman) wanted to sponsor Bosso 90, but was somehow shut out for no apparent reason,” said the source.

The source also revealed that the ill-treatment junior coaches and managers suffer at the hands of office staff whenever they visit the office for assistance was so bad that it was difficult to continue.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Sibanda neither confirmed nor denied that he was on his way out.

“I don’t want to talk about club politics. At the moment as I am talking to you I am at training preparing for our next league match against Indlovu Iyanyathela,” said Sibanda.

Some of the boys that have come through Sibanda’s hands at junior level are Prince Dube, Andrew Mbeba, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Godfrey Makarutse, among others.