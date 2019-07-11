Outspoken opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Deputy National Chairman and Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has been remanded in custody to 24 July 2019.

Sikhala was “formally charged with attempting to overthrow the government unconstitutionally”, his lawyer Obey Shava confirmed, saying his client denied the charges.

Sikhala, the MDC MP for Zengeza West, allegedly said in a speech at a rally on Saturday that the party would unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa before the next election.

“We are going to overthrow him (Mnangagwa) before 2023,” Sikhala was quoted as saying.