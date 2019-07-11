Michael Magoronga,Midlands Correspondent

KWEKWE City Council has adopted a $41 million supplementary budget despite resistance from a section of the residents.

The supplementary budget is meant to complement the initial 2019 budget of $26,9 million, which has been eroded by runaway inflation on the back of increasing operational costs driven mainly by speculative parallel market rates.

Acting finance director, Mr January Mkandapi, confirmed the development saying under the new supplementary budget, council proposed to increase sewer tariffs by 100 percent from $5 to $10 for high-density suburbs.

Refuse collection has been raised from $3 to $9 for the same area.

He said the local authority had proposed to peg water charges at $2,70, up from $0,80 per cubic litre while fire levy has been proposed at $1,70 up from $0,70, across the board. Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Angeline Kasipo said she saw no reason for not adopting the budget given that they had consulted relevant stakeholders.

“Let us move to adopt the supplementary budget. I see no reason for us not adopting the budget after we have made all the necessary consultations.

“I, therefore, strongly think we should adopt the budget,” she said.

Clr Kasipo said councillors adopted the supplementary budget yesterday.

The supplementary budget consultation stage had attracted outrage from some ratepayers who felt the move was anti-residents and therefore anti-development.

A highly charged meeting was held last week where some ratepayers accused the local authority officers of corruption and prioritising their own welfare at the expense of service delivery. Residents demanded an audit within council.

The business community, however, put their weight behind the council saying the prevailing economic situation was one that needed urgent action.