BRENDON Mandivenga has been named Sables captain ahead of the Zimbabwe’s opening match in the Victoria Cup against Zambia at the Machinery Exchange Stadium, Harare Sports Club, on Saturday.

Zimbabwe and Zambia will match up in the “Battle of Zambezi” as the first match for both nations in the tournament that also features Kenya and Uganda. The Battle of Zambezi will include the ladies match between the Zimbabwe Lady Sables and Zambia women’s national team.

Mandivenga led the Zimbabwe Rugby Academy in their maiden appearance in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge earlier this year and extends his leadership duties to the senior men’s national team.

“It is an honour and great responsibility to lead the team and I am glad there is a lot of support on and off the field. We have been working very hard as a team and we look forward to the Zambia match and we will put everything we have into it. Zambia are able to cause an upset and they have proven that in Sevens, so we will not drop our guard this Saturday,” said Mandivenga. — ZRU