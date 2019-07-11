Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FUNERAL assurance company, Nyaradzo Group, donated a 65-seater bus to Chicken Inn FC yesterday.

“We are happy to be associated with Chicken Inn and we are happy to be associated with Simbisa. The brand is performing very well, we look forward to a long lasting relationship with them. We are playing our part by donating this bus. You know these days it is very difficult to get foreign currency to buy a bus,” said Nyaradzo Group general manager, Tendayi Kanjanda. The Gamecocks were promised a new team bus as part of the sponsorship package in March. The deal also includes funeral cover for 50 players and members of the technical staff.

Simbisa Brands financial director, Onias Moyo, hailed the sponsorship package as an important tool of trade for the team.

“It is now up to the team to also live to their billing, promises and hope to once again be the champions come end of the season”, said Moyo.

The team will travel in their new bus to the Colliery Stadium for this weekend’s fixture against Hwange FC.

Chicken Inn are just a point behind log leaders, FC Platinum, who face Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. Chicken Inn chairman Juta Tshuma took the opportunity to unveil their latest signing, centre-back Liberty Chakoroma, who joined from Ngezi Platinum Stars and played last week in their win over Mushowani Stars.