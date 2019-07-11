What is happening with these big platforms? recently Facebook and WhatsApp were both experiencing problems. Today, Twitter has been hit by a funny outage.







The team at Twitter at first didn’t seem sure what’s happening and they just said they were investigating:

[Investigating] We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on whats happening.





They later posted:

[Identified] The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we’re now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we’re working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible.

And then:

[Monitoring] Twitter is now back up for most people. We’re working to get to 100% soon.

Let us know if the service is fully functional for you. There are still; a few complaints.