Mthabisi Tshuma

SOUTH AFRICA-based gospel group, Dulcet Music has released their debut single titled Ngiyakubonga with their debut 10-track album set to be launched this month.

The music ensemble is committed to bringing Jesus Christ to the people through divine sounds of worship, love and peace. It was formed by a Zimbabwean, Andrew Mtemaringa in 2017 and is made up of Zimbabwean and South African nationals. It comprises – Mtemaringa (piano), Mqondisi Khumalo (keyboards, synths), Ernest Mtemaringa (lead guitarist/acoustic) and South Africans, Nkanyiso Ngwenya (drummer), Mfundo (Bassist), Malehlohonolo Jean Paul, Kamogelo Ralusi Buhle Ndhlovu, Buhle Hlatshwayo, Crista Ndou, Dumisani Mathebula and Nomfundo Nkosi who are all vocalists.

Speaking from South Africa, the group’s founder Andrew Mtemaringa said they were excited by the release of their first song and are now looking forward to releasing the rest of the album. He said Ngiyakubonga is available on all digital platforms.

He said he included South Africans on the group in order to make them appealing to diverse audiences.— @mthabisi_mthire