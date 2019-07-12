Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A TOTAL of 12 000 rands has so far been raised for Afro fusion songstress Prudence Mabhena to buy a custom made electric wheelchair with R150 000 required for the purchase.

The award winning Prudence, who was born with Arthrogryposis (which caused her arms and legs to be severely twisted and stunted), owned a custom made electric wheelchair for the past 10 years, but it packed out last month leaving her incapacitated.

According to her manager Precious Mpofu, a Go Fund me account has been set up by a Zimbabwean woman, only identified as Stellar, based in the United Kingdom, who heard Prudence’s music.

“Stellar said she heard the story about Prudence’s plight and was touched. She said Prudence’s music helped her during a time she was down in the dumps. She reached out saying it’s her time to help out. She set up a Go Fund me page because we can’t do it here because of location. She sent some money through to us using World Remit and donated some on the Go Fund Me account,” said Mpofu.

She said ever since the setting up of the Go Fund me account about 10 days ago, they have raised £695 which translates to over 12 000 rands.

“As of yesterday evening we were on £695 of £8 490, because the wheelchair from South Africa costs around 150 000 rands. This is for a custom made one. We got a quotation from Mr Wheelchair in South Africa and that’s the amount they gave us for a custom made electric wheelchair that can take care of the needs of Prudence in terms of mobility,” said Mpofu.

She said although there was no deadline, it was best for Prudence to be on a wheel chair as soon as possible.

“There’s no deadline, but the sooner we can get her off the couch the better. If she stays on it for too long she’ll end up developing bed sores and the like,” said Mpofu.

She said they were also planning to hold a fundraising pop up concert in the city.

“I’m speaking to a local venue so that they can give it to us for use for free and we hold the concert there. However, besides that there has been a lot of support from people like Tonderai Shoko of Keep Bulawayo Clean Campaign and Vera who both have their own initiatives to try help Prudence,” said Mpofu.