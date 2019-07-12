It’s official. The President of the United States, Donald Trump does not like cryptocurrencies. In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that he’s “not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies” as they are “highly volatile and based on thin air”. Trump also touched on Facebook’s new Libra cryptocurrency, stating that the tech company will need a banking charter if it wants the digital currency to be recognized and dependable.







….Similarly, Facebook Libra’s “virtual currency” will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

Instead of putting trust in cryptocurrencies, President Trump suggested that only the US dollar should be the currency of choice as it is stronger, dependable and stable- unlike cryptocurrencies. With the escalating scramble for global dominance with China, it makes sense that officials in the U.S. government would want to maintain the dollar’s grip as the world’s global currency.







…and International. We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

President Trump didn’t go as far as to express how he will deal with these cryptocurrencies. It is uncertain whether his administration will enact regulatory restrictions or other hurdles to adoption in the United States.

Trump’s comments don’t seem to have had an immediate impact on the price of Bitcoin. In the last 24 hours, the price of the cryptocurrency has been falling but since Trump made his comments, there’s been a slight increase in the price.

