Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BARELY a year after parting ways with King Nadolo, Highlanders are on the verge of securing the signature of his namesake, but whose surname is Nasama.

Now at free spending and ambitious Chicken Inn, sources close to the former Dynamos dribbler said Bosso are close to clinching a deal with the forward’s handlers before close of the second transfer window.

Chicken Inn didn’t register him for the 2019 season.

Despite having what appears to be a fiery frontline in the domestic league, Highlanders have scored the least number of goals in the 18-team league, just seven goals from 13 games.

Speaking at the club’s weekly Press conference yesterday, Highlanders’ coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu was, however, non-committal on Nasama’s imminent arrival at Bosso.

“We are trying to be professional here; remember these boys are contracted and it won’t be professional for us to talk about King at this moment, but two or so players are coming, he could be one of them,” said Mpofu.

“We hope to get, before the window closes, two or three players that will be joining us.

Without naming any players we are targeting, we are praying that we will have three youngsters joining us and are hopeful, but I think the office is working flat out towards that,” he said.

Nasama was part of the Zimbabwe Under-20 Cosafa squad coached by Highlanders’ assistant, coach Bekithemba Ndlovu.

Bosso registered 24 senior and three junior players, leaving a slot for one senior player and two Under-20 players to complete the 30-man squad.

Another player that Bosso were reportedly eyeing is veteran striker, Newman Sianchali, who is at Caps United on a two-year contract after joining them from the Bulawayo giants before the beginning of this season.

However, Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that the former Hwange striker was in Bulawayo last weekend and agreed to join one of the city teams in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.