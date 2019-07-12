Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S D-day for Zifa today to respond to the Sports and Recreation Commission’s letter demanding an explanation over the Warriors’ doomed Africa Cup of Nations’ participation.

The letter penned by SRC director-general, Prince Mupazviriho, gave Zifa up to today to respond to the cocktail of demands, which included, but not limited to how the football motherbody used funds received from Fifa and Caf and or any other football body recognised by Fifa during the period of December 16, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

In the letter addressed to Zifa chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, the SRC said it was “acutely aware of the controversies surrounding the Warriors’ Afcon campaign which sadly came to an inglorious and abrupt end on 30 June 2019”.

“These controversies give rise to a prima facie case of gross impotence on the part of Zifa, such conduct and/or omissions appearing consistent with Section 30 (i) (c) of the SRC Act regarding conduct by Zifa in a manner which is contrary to the nation’s interest.

“In terms of the said Section 30, the SRC board have directed that Zifa avail it the following detailed information on or before close of business Friday 12 July, 2019:

1. Zifa to detail all funds received by it from Fifa and Caf and/or any other football body recognised by Fifa during the period of 16 December 2018 to 30 June 2019.

2. Zifa to detail all funds disbursed to all of its board (members) during the same period, and the purposes of each such disbursement to the member concerned.

3. Zifa to detail all funds received by it from the government and members of the public during the same period aforesaid.

4. Zifa to explain the source of funding for the charter of an aeroplane to Cairo for its members and supporters for the Warriors.

5. Zifa to provide the rationale for this decision in light of the allegations that all or some of the Warriors had outstanding emoluments to them.

6. Zifa to provide a passenger manifest in respect of such charter and the reason for the journey by each such person on the manifest.

7. The total cost of the charter and the total cost of accommodation paid for by Zifa in respect of the charter passengers.

8. Zifa to provide an affidavit from the Warriors’ captain regarding his views and opinions in respect of the reported discord within the Warriors camp over outstanding allowances and agreement on Afcon fees.

9. Zifa to provide detail of its financial relationship with a reported company, Conduit Holdings (Private) Limited, focusing in particular on allegations of criminal conduct in evading a valid court order.

10. The head of the technical Warriors’ committee to provide, in affidavit form, the collective views of his committee, regarding the reasons for any discord within the Warriors camp that may have been a contributory factor in the team’s disappointing performance at Afcon.

11. Zifa to include any other information that may assist the SRC in formulating its position, based on established facts, with regard to the Afcon campaign,” the SRC demanded.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela last week told Chronicle Sport that the association had received the SRC letter and would respond in time.

Zimbabwe crashed out of the 32nd edition of the tournament in spectacular fashion when they were mauled 0-4 by DR Congo in their last Group A match at the 30 June Stadium, a result that saw them return home with just a single point from their 1-1 draw with Uganda.