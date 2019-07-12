Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTHERN Region Division One League leaders, Bulawayo City, return to action after being inactive last weekend to face CIWU at Crescent ground tomorrow.

The former Premiership side is hoping to register victory following a goalless draw against Bosso 90 in their last encounter.

It won’t be an easy encounter for City, as CIWU, who picked up a vital away point in their 1-1 draw against Mainline, are an unpredictable side capable of upsetting the municipal side.

CIWU are third on the table with 22 points from 13 games and trail City by six points.

City enjoy a two-point lead over second-placed Talen Vision, who are at home to ZPC Hwange at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Southern Region Division 1 Week 14 fixtures

Today: Bosso 90 v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Luveve, 12PM), Talen Vision v ZPC Hwange (Luveve, 3PM)

Tomorrow: CIWU v Bulawayo City (Crescent, 12PM), Arenel Movers vs Mosi Rovers (Crescent, 3PM), Mainline v Moto Moto (Dingumuzi, 3PM), Toronto v Casmyn (Khumalo Barracks, 3PM), Binga Pirates v Ajax Hotspurs (Binga, 3PM). — @ZililoR