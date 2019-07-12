Just a week after our boys were kicked out of Afcon, now our girls, ZimGems are representing us at the Netball World Cup. We hope they break the dominance of Australia and New Zealand and come back with the trophy.







Here’s their schedule and where you can watch them playing:

July 12: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (SuperSport11, 12.05pm)

July 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe (SuperSportS10, 9.45am)

July 14: Northern Ireland vs Zimbabwe (SuperSpot11, 4.05pm)

If you are on-the-go you can watch the matches using DStv Now.

Live stream of current match against Sri Lanka

Social media pages to follow

Twitter







Netball World Cup

Facebook

Netball World Cup

YouTube

Netball World Cup