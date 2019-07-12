Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Emganwini suburb allegedly raped a prostitute after dragging her to a bushy area, only to fall asleep at the crime scene leading to his arrest.

The 25-year-old prostitute was allegedly raped by Bruce Mlotshwa (28) from Emganwini suburb after they met at a motel in Matobo while the accused person was in the company of his friend who was only identified as Vandali.

Mlotshwa appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Tinashe Utahwashe, facing rape charges.

He pleaded not guilty and the magistrate remanded him in custody to July 18 for continuation of trial.

Mlotshwa said the woman consented to sex but he failed to pay her and she reported the matter to the police.

“I did not rape the complainant we had a mutual agreement but afterwards I realised I did not have the money to pay her. She then decided to report the matter to the police,” Mlotshwa said.

Prosecuting, Mr Jethro Mada said on April 4 at around 8PM the complainant and accused were at Rock Motel in Matobo drinking beer when they started arguing.

Mr Mada said the hooker went to her friend’s room at the back of the bar and the accused person and his friend followed her.

It is alleged that the duo threw a bottle into the room and it struck the complainant on the left thigh.

Mr Mada said the woman then went to the bar as she was afraid since the door did not have a lock.

He said the accused pulled the complainant outside the bar and Vandali hit her with the back of an axe and a bottle on her right eye and dragged her to a bushy area.

Mr Mada said Vandali left and Mlotshwa had sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent.

Mlotshwa allegedly fell asleep after raping the complainant and his victim escaped.

She went and told some people about the rape and they went to the crime scene and apprehended Mlotshwa as he was still asleep.

The accused person was then handed to the police.