Local startups face some pretty intense challenges when it comes to securing funding because venture capital is hard to come by locally.







This means every time an event like Founders Live is announced we’re pretty excited about it because it could give a local startup the necessary resources they’ve been lacking to push them over the line and become a sustainable business.

Founders Live is an unforgettable bi-monthly happy hour competition where up to five handpicked companies take the hot seat, with only 99 seconds to pitch their company and describe their value proposition in front of an eager audience. After the pitches and audience Q&A, the crowd will vote on a winner who will not only receive an award, but recognition from the crowd as well as the opportunity to talk more about their product or service.





Impact Hub will be hosting the fifth volume of Founders Live Harare on the 19th of July and the startups will be competing for the following:

$5,000 credit towards their web hosting on AWS (Amazon Web Services)

The winner will receive an additional incubation package at Impact Hub Harare which entails access to mentors, advisors, global network and interested investors.

The winner will also get an additional $20,000 in Google Cloud Credits from Google Cloud for Start-Ups.

If this sounds like something that your startup needs then you can register for Founders Live Harare Volume 5 here.

Previous editions of Founders Live Harare have played host to a number of local startups including YouFarm, Housing Hub, and Beezoo which all went through an incubation program with Impact Hub.