Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

AN Airforce of Zimbabwe pilot who allegedly murdered his Gweru-based girlfriend last year, has explicitly revealed how on that particular day he, together with the deceased and his subordinate, engaged in a three-some sex act after smoking dagga.

Tashinga Musonza (29), who is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing Ms Lucy Duve (37) in a crime of passion in November last year for allegedly cheating on him with his colleague, yesterday intimately revealed the sexual act during his testimony before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo.

The seemingly flagrant Musonza told the court that it was Ms Duve’s idea to engage in a three-some sex orgy at her house in Windsor Park suburb.

He said they agreed with Ms Nokuthula Matsikiti, who is an officer cadet, to engage in the act after smoking dagga.

“When the deceased turned 37 in October last year, I asked her what she wanted as a birthday present and she suggested that we rope in my other girlfriend Nokuthula Matsikiti to have a three-some.

The deceased told me that she had always fantasised about romantic movies and that it was her wish to imitate some of the sexual acts on movies,” said Musonza.

He admitted that they had a fight with Ms Duve after she confessed that she was involved in an affair with his workmate, Mr George Himalaya Makwenjere.

“I discovered love messages between the deceased and Makwenjere on her cellphone.

When I confronted the deceased about the messages, she admitted that she was involved in an affair with him. We had an altercation during which the deceased got angry and picked an empty bottle of whiskey, which was on the table.

She smashed it before trying to stab me with a broken piece and I blocked her,” Musonza said.

He said they wrestled resulting in both of them falling on the glass table and it broke and the deceased sustained injuries.

Musonza said after the scuffle, Ms Duve bolted out of the house and fell on the veranda.

“After falling on the veranda, she stood up and went out of the yard and I followed her to the street and caught up with her. I then phoned

Makwenjere and quizzed him about their affair before we drove to his residence at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase,” he said.

Musonza said on arrival at Mr Makwenjere’s house, he confronted him and demanded that he and the deceased explain their affair.

“Despite confessing, the deceased was adamant when I asked her in front of Makwenjere and I became angry and pulled her out of the car and slapped her.

Lucy tried to flee and in the process she fell down and that is when I kicked her on the side of her chest,” he said.

Musonza said after leaving Mr Makwenjere’s house, they drove to Ms Matsikiti’s place before proceeding to the deceased’s place.

“When we arrived at the deceased’s house, I called her friend, Ms Noleen Moyo, who stays in the same neighbourhood and asked her to render first aid since Lucy was now struggling to breathe.

Ms Moyo refused and insisted that we take her to the hospital,” he said.

They later drove to Thornhill Airbase Hospital and found the facility closed before proceeding to Clay Bank Hospital where Ms Duve died on admission.

Chief Public Prosecutor Mrs Tariro Rosa Takuva said on November 25, Musonza went to their lodgings at around 10PM and found Ms Duve asleep. He allegedly accused her of cheating on him with Mr Makwenjere.

The two allegedly drove to Josiah Tungamirai Airbase since Musonza wanted the matter clarified.

They allegedly woke up Ms Duve’s alleged lover who denied being in a relationship with her.

Musonza allegedly got furious and started assaulting his girlfriend.

Mr Makwenjere tried to restrain him but was overpowered before he ran away from the scene to seek assistance from colleagues.

Upon their return they found Ms Duve lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Musonza later drove Ms Duve to Clay Bank Hospital in the company of two of his colleagues and Ms Moyo.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital leading to the arrest of Musonza.

The trial continues today when Musonza’s two defence witnesses are expected to testify.

Mr Kalvern Tundu of Chihambakwe Mutizwa and Partners is representing Musonza.

The postmortem report states that Ms Duve had a fractured skull, blood clots in her brain and that her lungs were affected by the attack among other injuries. — @mashnets