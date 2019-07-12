RADIO personality Penny Lebyane has spoken out about the pitfalls of the #Black Radio, saying she once spent ten days in a psychiatric ward, because of the entertainment industry.

She is outspoken and is never shy to say what’s on her mind. Now Penny has revealed that because of the pressures of showbiz, she was hospitalised.

She said owing to the fact that she had buried too many people, she wouldn’t keep quiet when it comes to the pressures of the industry.

“I’ve buried too many people to keep quiet & personally I spent 10days in a psychiatric ward cos of Entertainment Industry bs especially #BlackRadio to suck my thumb bury my head. I’m not a beauty queen don’t have to impress u or a wife or influencer. I am broadcaster for Social Impact,” she wrote on her twitter account.

She said despite her experiences, she learned to accept herself. It was never a popularity contest and it won’t start today.

She wrote: “It’s my life, my journey, my walk, my work, my truth. I don’t need your approval of me. I accepted myself when u believed the lies about me, when I was marginalised, I mastered to stand alone. When I was rejected, I loved me”.—Daily Sun.