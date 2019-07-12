Here’s how Econet founder, Strive Masiyiwa plans to connect Africa through through fibre optic links in Africa.

Last year Liquid Telecom, finally completed the fibre optic link between Cape Town and Cairo. This was a really big deal.

We have also been working on a cable linking: Dar es salaam-Lumumbashi-Kinshasa-Luanda Port-Moanda Port(DRC Atlantic Ocean).







This route has been every bit as difficult and audacious as Cape To Cairo. The link between Lubumbashi and Kinshasa was considered technically impossible by many experts. I hope to be back in Kinshasa this year to commission it, so help me God!

The build out is progressing very well, and we are now at INGA DAM. It could be fully “lit” by January next year.

We are also building Cape Town to Luanda through Zambia. We are currently at a place called Solwezi in Zambia. Check you map! This link will also connects to DAR. These parallel routes create a network of resilience for digital infrastructure.

I have been briefing African heads of state in the region on the progress.

I’m grateful to the increasing number of African leaders who have caught the vision of this, and have given me unflinching support over the years.

Without a digital backbone of fibre networks, and data centres, it will be difficult to unlock the promise of the 4th Industrial revolution in Africa.

We also need this as part of the network infrastructure [including 5G] to enable the computer speeds that AI software will operate.

I need to complete these works in time for my 60th birthday!

I covet your prayers, and encouragement.