Back in May, the CEO of Match (who own Tinder) said the following:







Tinder Lite will be a smaller app to download. It will take less space on your phone, making Tinder more effective, even in more remote areas or regions. And keep in mind, these are regions where data usage still comes at a premium.



Mandy Ginsberg

That application is finally here, which means if Tinder has interested you but your low-end device couldn’t keep up with the application you’ll now be able to try the most popular online dating application for yourself.

As described by the CEO, Tinder Lite is said to be 25 times smaller in size compared to the full application, which means storage woes won’t slow you down at all.

The app will also reduce network usage by 20%, run faster on low-end phones and consume less battery than the standard version. The battery and data usage will be especially useful considering the fact that data tariffs went up and we barely have any electricity these days.

The application is only available in Asia right now, but if you’re eager to try it out once it’s available locally, you can sign up to get a notification when Tinder Lite becomes available (in your region) here.