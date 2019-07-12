WARRIORS team manager, Wellington Mpandare, has cleared the air over the altercation in camp that involved Tino Kadewere and Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

Social media has been buzzing that the duo clashed after falling out over a girlfriend with some pointing the finger at a local female journalist who was on tour at the 2019 Afcon finals.

However, Mpandare yesterday said the duo clashed during training after one of them was unhappy with a physical challenge.

“Tino and Tafadzwa didn’t fight, one of them charged at the other after he complained over what he felt was a nasty tackle during training,’’ said Mpandare.

“The other players quickly intervened and separated them. I can also tell you that they wrote reports after that training session telling the technical team that they were sorry about what had happened because they understood they had a role to maintain the fine spirit in camp.

I have been reading all this stuff, especially on social media, that they fought over a female companion and I can tell the world that nothing can ever be further from the truth.

“It’s sad that an incident, which had happened even at other bigger clubs and involved players with bigger profiles, has been spun to suggest that this was something that was sparked by a fallout over a female companion.’’

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat’s agent, Michael Ngobeni of M Sport Management, has confirmed that Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca are interested in signing the Zimbabwe international forward.

Billiat impressed during the Warriors’ unsuccessful 2019 Afcon Group A campaign in Egypt and scored against Uganda. “Yes, Raja Casablanca phoned me but Khama is still contracted to Chiefs.

They have to get hold of Chiefs if they are serious about signing Khama. It’s up to the two teams (if they agree or not).

I will just wait,” Ngobeni told IOL.

“He is happy there. He did well in his first season with Chiefs. Whatever comes we will see.

There’s no pressure for Khama to go. They love him at Chiefs.

“The management loves him, fans love him and his teammates also love him.

What difference will it make if he leaves?” he asked. “Chiefs is bigger than Casablanca.

They phoned and approached me but I told them to go and talk to his employers.”

The player’s manager also went on to disclose Egyptian football heavyweights, Zamalek and Al Ahly, are also interested in the 28-year-old attacker.

“He wants to win something with Chiefs. Al Ahly and Zamalek have also enquired.

He did well at the Afcon. Obviously, there will be inquiries but they have to phone Chiefs.

“No one has come to me with an offer, it all been inquiries.

I’m just waiting. It’s not the deal that I need to check. The player is still happy at Chiefs.

“I can’t put pressure on Chiefs. Khama is still happy there. If he was not happy then I would put pressure.’’ — Sports Reporter/IOL.