The WSA Young Innovators is a special call within the framework of WSA, that promotes and awards young social entrepreneurs. The WSA Young Innovators is a special recognition for young people under 26 years of age, using ICTs to take action on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.







Together with the WSA winners of each year, they are honoured as outstanding digital innovation with social impact.

HOW TO APPLY

The WSA Young Innovators Award is an open call. The participation in the WSA Young Innovators is open to any entrepreneur, company, student group or project team – at least one of the founding members and the majority of the team must be under the age of 26 (born on or after January 1, 1993).







Other criteria include:

Offer digital solutions to any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Deliver content-rich digital solutions to the user including individuals, businesses, and organisations

have a strong digital component: websites, apps, SMS based solutions, IoT, wearables etc.

are market-ready or already launched on the market – no ideas or concepts are eligible

ELIGIBILITY

Eligible for young citizens of all UN member states, WSA Young Innovators is open to every start-up, social entrepreneur, NGO, student or individual!

Submissions for the WSA Young Innovators can contain all mobile and web-based projects, such as: apps, web pages, applications for wearables, kiosk installations, SMS based products, games and interactive productions. There is no limitation regarding the platforms or channels the projects work with.

All submissions have to be launched products. No drafts, ideas or unfinished projects can be accepted.

If you’re interested, apply here. For more information regarding the applications, go here.