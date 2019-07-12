Leonard Ncube in Lupane

ZANU-PF has officially launched its campaign to drum up support for its Lupane East by-election candidate, Cde Mbongeni Dube, ahead of the election set for August 3.

The launch was done at a rally held on Wednesday at Gomoza Business Centre near Cde Dube’s home.

The party’s National Political Commissar, Cde Victor Matemadanda, who was guest speaker, said Zanu-PF is a development-oriented party.

Addressing dozens of party supporters who attended the rally, Cde Matemadanda said the seat which fell vacant following the death of former MP Sithembile Gumbo in April, belongs to Zanu-PF.

“Matabeleland North is a Zanu-PF stronghold and this seat is a walkover for the party. The President wants to see people from Matabeleland North well catered for. This administration is for peace, unity and development which is our strategy as a party,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda appealed to party supporters to vote for Cde Dube.

“Internal elections are a sign of internal democracy which is why we hold primary elections. However, in some instances we don’t do primaries so as to protect the party from divisions. You are already an MP but you don’t have a manifesto because the manifesto is for the party. When you win it is the party that wins,” he said.

“We are now in a development mode. Zanu-PF’s strategy starts from the village head through the councillors, chiefs up to the President and if you see a chief attending a meeting with Zanu-PF people, that’s not a Zanu-PF meeting but development.”

Cde Matemadanda said the constituency is poised for growth as the party is mobilising resources to rehabilitate roads and sink boreholes.

He urged party supporters and the whole community to be wary of some elements seeking to destabilise the country by calling for demonstrations against a constitutionally elected Government.

The party’s Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, told party members to respect each other and desist from jostling for power. He said Zanu-PF in Matabeleland North despises factionalism.

“In Matabeleland North there is no division, factionalism or tribalism. We are here to thank you for the unity you have shown since the death of Cde Gumbo and we ask you to vote for Mbongeni. In Zanu-PF we don’t fight for positions because we are all equal, “said Cde Mpofu.

Present at the rally were deputy national commissar Cde Omega Hungwe and the party’s Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo and other Central Committee and party members from the province.

Cde Moyo said seven campaign teams have been established to cover all corners of the constituency. Seven campaign vehicles were unveiled at the rally. Cde Dube said he is confident of winning the election basing on the support he is getting from the party. Nine candidates are vying for the seat.—@ncubeleon