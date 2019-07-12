BATTLE lines have been drawn between Leonard Zhakata and Utakataka Express boss, Peter Moyo, as they battle to woo fans in the city centre this weekend.

The two artistes are billed to perform at venues located a stone’s throw away from each other with pressure piling on the Young Igwe, who is yet to prove his mettle with his latest offering “Mwana WeMurozvi.”

On Saturday, Zhakata will be at City Sports Bar along Kaguvi Street while Peter performs at East Point, formerly Jazz 105, along Sam Nujoma Street.

The ZORA music exponent, who has been in the game for decades, will have to prove that he is not a spent force.

Peter will then travel to Chegutu for a date at Eddie’s Kite tonight.

Jah Prayzah at Jongwe corner

With the birthday celebrations mood still fresh in his mind, Jah Prayzah is expected to take the partying mood to Jongwe Corner this Sunday.

Triple treat for Munya Mataruse

Afro-jazz dynamite Munya Mataruse will this weekend host a couple of shows in Harare and Norton.

The musician is tonight expected to perform at Club Plantation along Baines Avenue.

Tomorrow he will stage another show “Munya Mataruse ne Kazevezeve” at One Room at Govans in Norton.

The musician will share the stage with dancehall singer, Celscius.

On Sunday, he will be at Pakare Paye for his “Shangara Sundays.’

ZCM – ZLG Choral Music Festival

Zimbabwe College of Music will today hosts its 5th edition of the ZCM-ZLG Choral Music Festival where various groups are expected to participate.

The two-day festival is aimed at tapping local music talent.

Mugovera WeHipHop

RED Cafe this Saturday hosts local hip hop with Dj Tall Dark Jaya and Oldbhuru Worldwide playing host.

Entry is free of charge.

Just Jazz’n at Zim Cafe

Revellers at Zim Cafe, located in Harare’s CBD, will be in for a treat this weekend as the joint plays host to jazz crooners throughout the weekend.

Tonight, Zim Cafe hosts Soul Train before Sasha takes the stage tomorrow.

Jabavu Drive will round off the weekend with a show on Sunday.