Researchers from a cyber-security firm, Check Point, have disclosed a new mobile malware that they claim has infected around 25 million devices, largely in Asia. Named ‘Agent Smith’ for its stealthy approach, the malware apparently disguises itself as a Google-related app and, “automatically replace(s) genuine apps on the device with malicious versions without the user’s interaction”. These malicious apps will be riddled with apps.







The most common app which the malware disguised itself as was Whatsapp. So if you also have been experiencing the same, then you may be a victim of the Agent Smith Malware.

More than just ads

Check Point’s experts suggest that the malware might be used for other activities apart from just pushing ads. From their report:







In this case, ‘Agent Smith’ is being used for financial gain through the use of malicious advertisements. However, it could easily be used for far more intrusive and harmful purposes such as banking credential theft.

Thankfully, though, Google has reportedly pulled down all malicious apps infected with Agent Smith, and no known apps infused with the malware is available for download on the Play Store anymore. Check Point also said it is working closely with Google and law enforcement agencies to help investigate the matter further.

Image credit: Ars Technica