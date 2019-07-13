Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman has been selected to represent the country in the United States where she will be trained on the importance of inclusive education.

Inclusive education is where schools put up facilities and infrastructure that allows both learners with special needs and those without to learn together.

Ms Precious Ncube, who is a projects officer at King George V1 School, is leaving today.

She is among 20 African women who are attending the conference and was selected among the five who will be given special training on the importance of inclusive education.

Ms Ncube, who also lives with a disability, said going for the training is encouraging.

She said after the training she will train other people living with disabilities.

“It’s called ‘train the trainer’ workshop whereby when l come back l have to impart skills that I learnt to others. People living with disabilities have been discriminated for so long and such a move motivates us to realise our dreams and value,” Ms Ncube said.

She said inclusive education is one of the key components in Zimbabwe’s education curriculum as it brings learners with differences together.

“Inclusive education is very important because it allows learners to come together and accept each other’s differences. It’s good for learners to interact as their weaknesses and strengths complement each other. The moment these learners are quarantined, it makes them feel inferior to their counterparts,” Ms Ncube said.

She prepared a documentary that shows how pupils at King George V1 learn under an inclusive environment.

Ms Ncube said the documentary will be a mirror of how Zimbabwe embraces inclusive education.

“This documentary serves as evidence that we are doing something in the country. I shall present it during the conference,” she said.

Ms Ncube said she is grateful to the Rotary club for sourcing funds for her and encouraging her to apply to attend the conference that is pioneered by the Women Institute for Leadership and Disability.

The Rotary Clubs in America and Bulawayo are assisting Ms Ncube with funds and support. — @tamary98.